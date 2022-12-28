SushiSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $216.10 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $216.10 million and approximately $47.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.57 or 0.05291629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.60 or 0.29349703 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

