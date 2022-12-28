SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 435.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.