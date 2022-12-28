SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTIGet Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 435.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMTI. JMP Securities cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Molecular Transport

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 212,659 shares in the company, valued at $212,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.