Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.43, but opened at 8.61. Sweetgreen shares last traded at 8.41, with a volume of 1,643 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.