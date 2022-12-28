Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.43, but opened at 8.61. Sweetgreen shares last traded at 8.41, with a volume of 1,643 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
Featured Stories
