Swipe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $101.77 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $101.77 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $875.82 or 0.05263854 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00496349 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.19 or 0.29408907 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
