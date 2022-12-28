Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 6.4 %
Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.42.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
