Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 4,995,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,191. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $105,198. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Teladoc Health by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 65,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

