Tellor Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Tellor has a market cap of $28.47 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $12.22 or 0.00073331 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $874.48 or 0.05249616 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00494176 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.45 or 0.29280148 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,329,631 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
