TerraClassicUSD Reaches Market Cap of $201.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $201.69 million and $9.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00067890 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00055487 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023992 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007915 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004016 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000199 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,496,998 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,590,161 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.
