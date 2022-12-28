Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.84

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 276864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Tesco Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.