Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 195,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 28,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average is $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

