The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, an increase of 407.0% from the November 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.3 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

a2 Milk stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

a2 Milk Company Profile

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

