The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.