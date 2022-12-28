The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.18. 481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.