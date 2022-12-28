The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

