The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $34.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

