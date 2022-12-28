The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.50. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

