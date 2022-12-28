The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. 73,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,904,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

