The Debt Box Price Up 22.2% Over Last Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for about $19.04 or 0.00114696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

