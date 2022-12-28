The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GDV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $30,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,378.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

