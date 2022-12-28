The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GLU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
