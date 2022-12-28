The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.