The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after buying an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.