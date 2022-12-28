The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 3.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 34,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,705. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trade Desk

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.