Thomas Bushey Sells 54,902 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) Director Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $102,666.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bushey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $121,582.68.

Ondas Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 293,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 1,764.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ondas by 795.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ondas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.