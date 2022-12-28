THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

THOR Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of THO stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

