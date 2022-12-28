Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Up 6.4%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 2,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THUPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 6.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.
