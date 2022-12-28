Thunder Brawl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.67 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 73.7% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03296298 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $80,447.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

