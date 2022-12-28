TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Up 178.3% in December

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLGY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624. TLGY Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

