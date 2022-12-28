Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.89 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00012151 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.89 billion and approximately $48.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07814953 USD and is down -10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $54,777,644.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

