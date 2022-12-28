Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,293,000 shares, an increase of 1,129.8% from the November 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

TOEYF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,500,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

