Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,293,000 shares, an increase of 1,129.8% from the November 30th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
TOEYF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 2,500,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Toro Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Toro Energy
