Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 1,595.7% in December

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 1,595.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Tower One Wireless Stock Performance
Shares of TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About Tower One Wireless
