Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 1,595.7% in December

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 1,595.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of TOWTF stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

