Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 211,822 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 122,607 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.62. 678,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,209,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

