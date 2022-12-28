TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 376,425 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

TransAlta Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

