TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 2,849.4% in December

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 2,849.4% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 17.0 %
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
