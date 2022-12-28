TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 2,849.4% in December

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 2,849.4% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 22,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

