Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 432 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.