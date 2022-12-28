Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.