Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

