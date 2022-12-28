Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,961 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 3.13% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

JSCP opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

