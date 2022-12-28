Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $95.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

