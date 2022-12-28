Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.