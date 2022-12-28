Transform Wealth LLC Sells 13,288 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

