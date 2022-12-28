Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

ULTA stock opened at $464.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

