Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $260.40

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260.40 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 266.60 ($3.22), with a volume of 623124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.60 ($3.42).

Tremor International Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.07. The firm has a market cap of £385.73 million and a PE ratio of 1,334.50.

Insider Activity at Tremor International

In related news, insider Neil Jones acquired 3,000 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($9,992.76). In related news, insider Neil Jones acquired 3,000 shares of Tremor International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($9,992.76). Also, insider Ofer Druker sold 9,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($4.66), for a total transaction of £35,766.76 ($43,165.29). Insiders sold 276,992 shares of company stock worth $102,762,436 over the last 90 days.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

