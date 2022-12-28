Tricon Residential Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TCN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

TCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

