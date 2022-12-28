TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,194,000 after buying an additional 162,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.