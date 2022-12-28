TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.32. 53,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,897,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

