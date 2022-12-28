TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

