TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.