TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,742 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 0.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 120,319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62,015 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.53. 23,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,211. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

