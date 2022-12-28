TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 5.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,533. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

