TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $72.00. 21,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

